The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Special Election: Republicans Flip Democratic Stronghold Congressional District as Hispanic Voters Move to the Right

June 15, 2022   |   Tags:

Republican Mayra Flores flipped a Democratic congressional seat in a special election Tuesday in Texas. Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez and two other candidates to win the 34th Congressional District, […] The post Special Election: Republicans Flip Democratic Stronghold Congressional District as Hispanic Voters Move to the Right appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x