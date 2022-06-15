The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Starbucks Engineers Have Reportedly Almost Developed Cup Of Coffee Half As Good As McDonald’s

June 15, 2022

SEATTLE, WA—According to sources, Starbucks engineers have almost perfected a cup of coffee half as good as the one at McDonald's. If achieved, Starbucks sales are expected to increase by over 1%.

