Starbucks Engineers Have Reportedly Almost Developed Cup Of Coffee Half As Good As McDonald’s

June 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SEATTLE, WA—According to sources, Starbucks engineers have almost perfected a cup of coffee half as good as the one at McDonald's. If achieved, Starbucks sales are expected to increase by over 1%.

