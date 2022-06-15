The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Crypto Apocalypse Is Here

June 15, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Over the last seven months, we have witnessed a cryptocurrency collapse that is so epic that it is truly difficult to put it into words.  Last November, the total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies crossed the three trillion dollar mark.  This week, the total market capitalization for all cryptocurrencies actually dipped below one trillion dollars.  In …


