“YOU Have Gone Too Far”: MTG Calls on RINO Cheney to Leave GOP Over Disgusting Death Threats Released by Loudermilk

The January 6 Committee has put a member of Congress in danger with unambiguous lies that have now been debunked by the Capitol Police. As a result, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on J6 Committee member Liz Cheney to leave the GOP.

Congressman Barry Loudermilk was accused by the J6 Committee of leading a tour of the Capitol Building on January 5, 2021, insinuating that his actions helped the so-called “insurrectionists” the next day. But reports from the Capitol Police indicate Loudermilk’s tour was in the House office buildings, not the Capitol Building itself.

According to Townhall:

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger sent a letter to Congressman Rodney Davis (D-IL) explaining Loudermilk provided a tour to constituents on January 5, 2021, within the House office buildings, not the Capitol building itself. Loudermilk eventually left the group as they continued to walk through the office buildings. Because Loudermilk was no longer with them, they were unable to enter the Capitol building.

Manger said the Capitol officers did not “consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”

Despite the letter from Manger being given to Davis on Monday, the January 6th Committee sent tweets on Wednesday insisting there was something nefarious with what Loudermilk did with his constituents prior to the riot.

The committee further sent another request to Loudermilk for information about the event.

Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Republicans (In Name Only) and members of the J6 Committee, have continued with the false accusations against Loudermilk despite the new evidence of no wrongdoing. Because of this, Loudermilk is receiving death threats. Judging from the recordings of messages he released, these aren’t your run-of-the-mill death threats. These are hideous.

Greene called on Cheney to leave the GOP. She would probably call on Kinzinger to do the same if he wasn’t retiring at the end of this term. Cheney may be out as well; she’s way behind in her primary.

The J6 Committee is about distracting America and trying to convince people Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to run again. It’s a disgusting display of politics, and the RINOs are embracing it.

