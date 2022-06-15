“YOU Have Gone Too Far”: MTG Calls on RINO Cheney to Leave GOP Over Disgusting Death Threats Released by Loudermilk

The January 6 Committee has put a member of Congress in danger with unambiguous lies that have now been debunked by the Capitol Police. As a result, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called on J6 Committee member Liz Cheney to leave the GOP.

Congressman Barry Loudermilk was accused by the J6 Committee of leading a tour of the Capitol Building on January 5, 2021, insinuating that his actions helped the so-called “insurrectionists” the next day. But reports from the Capitol Police indicate Loudermilk’s tour was in the House office buildings, not the Capitol Building itself.

According to Townhall:

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger sent a letter to Congressman Rodney Davis (D-IL) explaining Loudermilk provided a tour to constituents on January 5, 2021, within the House office buildings, not the Capitol building itself. Loudermilk eventually left the group as they continued to walk through the office buildings. Because Loudermilk was no longer with them, they were unable to enter the Capitol building. Manger said the Capitol officers did not “consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.”

#January6 Capitol Police Chief J.Thomas Manger, “There is no evidence that Rep. Loudermilk entered the U.S. Capitol with this group on January 5, 2021. We train our officers on being alert…we do not consider any of the activities we observed as suspicious.” pic.twitter.com/VAsFVMilsx — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 15, 2022

Despite the letter from Manger being given to Davis on Monday, the January 6th Committee sent tweets on Wednesday insisting there was something nefarious with what Loudermilk did with his constituents prior to the riot.

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels. Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022

Please take a look. These are not normal tour routes, the Capitol was closed to tours. https://t.co/DYCrgl1ijB — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 15, 2022

The committee further sent another request to Loudermilk for information about the event.

Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Republicans (In Name Only) and members of the J6 Committee, have continued with the false accusations against Loudermilk despite the new evidence of no wrongdoing. Because of this, Loudermilk is receiving death threats. Judging from the recordings of messages he released, these aren’t your run-of-the-mill death threats. These are hideous.

Greene called on Cheney to leave the GOP. She would probably call on Kinzinger to do the same if he wasn’t retiring at the end of this term. Cheney may be out as well; she’s way behind in her primary.

.@RepLizCheney it’s time for you to LEAVE our @HouseGOP conference.

YOU have gone too far.

And you know it more than anyone.

Barry Loudermilk NEVER did anything wrong.

This is unforgivable. https://t.co/rytY2GQsU8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 16, 2022

The J6 Committee is about distracting America and trying to convince people Donald Trump and many Republican lawmakers shouldn’t be allowed to run again. It’s a disgusting display of politics, and the RINOs are embracing it.

