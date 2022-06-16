Anthropologists Now Believe All-Female Amazon Tribe Collapsed Because Nobody Could Get Any Jars Open

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TURKEY—Anthropologists have uncovered a cache of sealed jars near the city of Terme which could shed light on the sudden collapse of the mysterious all-female Amazon tribe. The warrior women, though proficient in archery and horseback, likely starved to death because they couldn't get any jars open, say experts.

