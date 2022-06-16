Anyone Shocked? Ghislaine Maxwell’s Cellmate ‘Offered Money’ to Kill Her

June 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Did the Clinton Body Count narrowly miss adding a new entry? Was a powerful pedophile or cabal of pedophiles somewhere in the world trying to prevent their demonic hobbies from being outed? According to the attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, at least one person was offered money to kill her, namely her cellmate.

According to Fox News:

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers say her cellmate has claimed multiple times that she had been offered money to kill the Jeffrey Epstein accomplice. Maxwell’s lawyers made the allegation in a Wednesday court filing, which sought to secure a lighter sentence in their case. Maxwell was convicted on five of six counts against her in December, with the most severe charge being sex trafficking of minors. “One of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep,” the filing read, adding that the inmate claimed the payment had been worth “an additional 20 years’ incarceration.”

Nine times out of ten when a convicted felon uses safety as the basis for wanting a lighter sentence, it’s just a ploy. In this case, there is very little doubt that Maxwell’s life is, indeed, in danger from the prison population where she goes. Just like her boss, Jeffrey Epstein, there are many reasons for her to fear for her life.

Maxwell likely holds the keys to exposing elite sexual predators across the globe. While some were expecting she would out them, others knew no name on the list would ever make it to the public. She’d either trade silence for a lighter sentence or for her very life. Epstein didn’t really kill himself, and if Maxwell dies in prison we’ll know they got to her too.

The post Anyone Shocked? Ghislaine Maxwell’s Cellmate ‘Offered Money’ to Kill Her appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...