Biden’s About To Lose One of His Economic Talking Points

June 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nearly a million and a half Americans could lose their job next year, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve, a negative turn that would put an end to President Joe Biden's favorite economic talking point. The post Biden’s About To Lose One of His Economic Talking Points appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...