Braindead Biden to CEO of Jo-Ann Stores: “My Sympathies to the Family of Your CFO Who Dropped Dead Very Unexpectedly”

You really cannot make this up.

“My sympathies to the family of your… uh… CFO who dropped dead very unexpectedly,” Biden said to the CEO of Jo-Ann Stores.

If you think things couldn’t get worse, remember who’s in the White House. Perhaps more importantly, remember that millions of Americans thought putting him there was a good idea. It may not have been 81 million as they claim, but there are still a lot of absolute morons among us.

