COVID-19 and the pandemic panic still with us

June 16, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

A reader shared a shocking compilation with TPOL a couple of days ago, an incredible listing of young athletes who have suddenly been hit with cardiac problems. See it here at Brighteon. It appears to cite all original sources from multiple countries and ends with yet another example of stupidity in government, when “ministers” demand more boosters to allow travel.

This is interesting (and not at all pleasant) given that Dr. Doom himself (the Faucet, or Dr. Fauci) was determined to have COVID-19 by a “rapid antigen” test yesterday (15 JUN 2022), according to a government press release. (Of course, given the sheer volume of lies flooding out from the FedGov these days – especially in the past couple of months, it was no surprise when an associate suggested that the announcement was bogus and all made up, for whatever reason. My thought? Does the government NEED a reason to lie? It’s a habit. But back to the point…)

Even a brief perusal of social media shows that the governments of the world (and of the Fifty States) are continuing to succeed in promoting Beer Flu fear among many. Shopping, even in places like South Dakota and Southwest Colorado, a large number of people still seem to believe the government-sponsored and -spread myth that masking protects you from COVID (or anything else).

The CDC, of course leads this effort, both of spreading fear and of promoting worthless cures. Visit their website if you can stomach it. Or visit USAFacts.org which tells us: In the United States, there were 49,449 newly reported COVID-19 cases and 159 newly reported COVID-19 deaths on Jun 14, 2022. Look at their pretty maps, encouraging compliance.

Of course, the media is pushing and the FDA is expanding the targets for vaccines: see all about it at MSN. An FDA panel is recommending emergency use of vaccines for children aged 6 months to 5 years old. No doubt, MANDATORY vaccination to let children go to preschool, kindergarten and such will follow in many States.

But it is not just the growing death toll due to the vaccines (which may be surpassing actual deaths from the disease itself in many developed countries) that impacts society today. Much of the impetus for the galloping inflation seen in the Fifty States today is the incredible sums of money printed and distributed to the public and the Beltway Bandits (especially the Big Pharma and Big Health types) over the past two and a half years. More and more bogus dollars (FRNs) chasing fewer and fewer goods.

The supply chain collapse itself can be largely traced to the Panic – the lockdowns, the slowdowns, the closure of plants and warehouses and much else. It wasn’t just the toilet paper and water shortages of the early days of the pandemic, but the present shortages of more and more commodities, that we can thank the panic and lockdown for. Even in modern times, it takes time for things to work out.

The news today talks about the poor condition of the airlines due to the ongoing impacts of the Pandemic. Apparently the same issues impact the cruise industry (not exactly an essential economic sector, admittedly, unless you are a third-world worker who lost their jobs because of the shutting down of the love-boats).

And then there are the indirect effects: all the “free money” dropped like hundred dollar bills from helicopters to the mob have shown many people – and not just in the Fifty States – that they can bum off the government, which steals the money of their neighbors and future generations. So why work? Millions of jobs are going begging in the States right now, and not just low-paid service jobs.

When added to the other issues – the environist agenda, the conspiracy against Russia by most of the world, the fragile condition of the Red Chinese Empire, and more – the continuing impacts of the governments’ exploitation of the coronavirus make the world a nasty place. And the States even more so.

The answer is liberty – getting rid of the governments which are central to all these issues and problems. And NOT replacing them with the same old, same old.



