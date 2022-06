D.C. Politicians On Edge As CDC Announces Arrival Of Lizardpox

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Politicians in Washington are growing increasingly nervous, as the CDC has announced they have discovered the first case of Lizardpox on American shores.

The post D.C. Politicians On Edge As CDC Announces Arrival Of Lizardpox appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...