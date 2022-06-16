Democrats "Would Rather Tesla Was Dead Than Be Alive And Non-Unionized": Elon Musk

Authored by Rita Li via The Epoch Times,

Elon Musk, in a recently released video, has again called out the Biden administration over its alleged bias against his flagship company Tesla because it is non-unionized.

“The current Democratic Party does not support Tesla because it is not unionized,” Musk said during a lengthy late May interview, part of which was released on June 15. “The pressure on this will increase over time,” he added. “The more Tesla is successful, the more Tesla is an existential threat to the UAW [United Auto Workers]," Musk said while sitting down with the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley club at the Gigafactory Texas. "And so the more pressure they’ll put on the people that they got elected to do harm to Tesla." “They would rather Tesla was dead than be alive and non-unionized.”

His remarks allude to long-running tensions between labor organizers and Tesla, which has resisted unionization throughout its history.

Unlike the so-called Big Three American automakers - General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis - which are represented by one of Biden’s oldest political allies, UAW, Tesla’s workforce is currently not unionized, and the company is the only American automobile manufacturer without a union.

Musk had repeatedly complained about Biden’s repeated snubs of his company’s leadership within the electric vehicle (EV) industry - at least until this February when Biden publicly name-dropped Tesla for the first time in his presidency.

