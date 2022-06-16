Dow Dumps Back Below 30,000; Lowest Since Dec 2020

For the first time since January 2021, The Dow Industrials just broke back below 30,000, erasing all of yesterday's post-Powell gains and then some...

This is the lowest level for The Dow since December 2020. The Dow is now just 1% above pre-COVID highs...

All the US Majors are now underwater from Tuesday, erasing all of yesterday's gains with Small Caps leading the charge lower...

Bonds are also getting hammered this morning with the long-end underperforming more...

The dollar and gold are also lower this morning.

Small Caps are now trading lower than pre-COVID levels...

So, $5 trillion in QE was wasted?