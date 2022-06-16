The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gretchen Whitmer and Her Board of Education Look To Crush School Choice in Michigan

June 16, 2022   |   Tags:

Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and her state's Board of Education are opposing a ballot initiative, already passed by the state legislature, that would provide vouchers for more than one million students to attend the school of their choice. The state education board adopted a resolution on Tuesday against the Let MI Kids Learn ballot […] The post Gretchen Whitmer and Her Board of Education Look To Crush School Choice in Michigan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x