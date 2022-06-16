Gretchen Whitmer and Her Board of Education Look To Crush School Choice in Michigan

June 16, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and her state's Board of Education are opposing a ballot initiative, already passed by the state legislature, that would provide vouchers for more than one million students to attend the school of their choice. The state education board adopted a resolution on Tuesday against the Let MI Kids Learn ballot […] The post Gretchen Whitmer and Her Board of Education Look To Crush School Choice in Michigan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...