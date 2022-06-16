Man Starting To Wonder If He Shouldn’t Have Invested His Life Savings In An Imaginary Token Saying He Owns A Digital Painting Of A Cartoon Monkey

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WILMINGTON—This week, local man Don Johnson told friends and family he had been struck with a revelation: his “Bored Ape” NFT may not have been a bulletproof investment vehicle, and perhaps he should have diversified his investments a bit.

