McDonald’s Introduces New 1 Bitcoin Value Menu

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

CHICAGO—With the price of food skyrocketing and the value of Bitcoin plummeting, McDonald's restaurants across the world have rolled out a new value menu in which all items cost only 1 Bitcoin.

