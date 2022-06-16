More Mormons Waiting Til Later In Life Like 22 To Get Married

LAYTON, UT—Scholars for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (aka, Mormons) have published a study revealing a disturbing trend among young Mormons. Specifically, millennial Mormons are waiting until later in life, sometimes even until age 22, to get married.

