New Daily Wire Western Film Draws Criticism For Scene Where Ben Shapiro Appears As Traveling Salesman For Life Insurance

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NASHVILLE, TN—The Daily Wire's new movie Terror On The Prairie received backlash from movie critics for a scene where Ben Shapiro unexpectedly appears as a traveling salesman hawking life insurance policies.

