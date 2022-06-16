The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New Daily Wire Western Film Draws Criticism For Scene Where Ben Shapiro Appears As Traveling Salesman For Life Insurance

NASHVILLE, TN—The Daily Wire's new movie Terror On The Prairie received backlash from movie critics for a scene where Ben Shapiro unexpectedly appears as a traveling salesman hawking life insurance policies.

