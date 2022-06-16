New Waffle House Candle Makes Your Home Smell Like Waffles And Stale Cigarettes

June 16, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Waffle House, a beloved national treasure and fast-food icon, has decided to expand outside its cozy diner market by producing its own line of scented candles. The Waffle House candles are designed to fill your home with that trademark scent of waffles and stale cigarettes.

