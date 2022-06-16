The Real Deadpool: America's Drought Is Worse Than You Think

We were foolish enough to believe we could water the entire southwestern U.S. with the Colorado River.

Nothing could go wrong.

Now it has, and tens of millions of people are staring down the barrel of real trouble.

As much as 75% of the water from Lake Mead (fed by the Colorado River) goes to agriculture…so now we have a potential food production problem.

Major cities like Las Vegas depend on that water for its citizens…now we have a potential personal survival problem for local residents.

More than 40 million people in seven states need to decide how they go on living if the rains do not return. Is anyone worried? Is there an emergency management team in place? Doesn’t seem that way if you review the local news there.

Are they prepared? No. Maybe 3% of the population has anything in place for survival. What do they do? Where do they go?

Is Kansas ready for an influx of evacuees from California? Can the East Coast handle another few million people?

