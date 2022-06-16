Whoops! Publication error

June 16, 2022 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

For some reason, although the last commentary (Some more thoughts about lies and history) was “theoretically published” yesterday (15 JUN 2022) at 0600 hours (Mountain Daylight Time), it apparently did not really publish until about 1226 hours today (the 16th). Our apologies from those of us here at TPOL.

If any readers have any idea how to prevent this in the future, please let us know by commenting. We will not publish anyone’s comments related to this posting!

Thank you!



Read More...