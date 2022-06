Another Food Processing Plant Burns Down

June 17, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Another food processing plant has gone up in flames. According to local news Stevens Point Journal, a fire ripped through a pizza-making plant in Wisconsin on Monday. In all fairness, this plant makes “food-like products”, but those experiencing financial difficulties often find the speed and ease of these items to be all too enticing. Festive …



Read More...