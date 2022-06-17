Brickbat: Gassed Up and Ready to Go

The European Parliament has voted to ban cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. The plan must still be approved by the European Council, which is expected to OK the law. A center-right coalition in the parliament had proposed a 90 percent ban, which would allow 10 percent of cars sold to have internal combustion engines, but that was not accepted.

