Chickens Hold Controversial ‘Fox Story Hour’ In Chicken Coop
June 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
FARMINGTON, MO—Progressive chickens at Stoodland Farms held a "Fox Storytime Hour" Friday, which some of the older hens considered controversial. During the event, various foxes were invited into the coop to read a story to the young chicks.
