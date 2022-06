Explorers Discover Remote Island Untouched By Pride Month

June 17, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PACIFIC OCEAN—In what experts are calling a statistical impossibility, intrepid explorers have announced the discovery of a remote island in a secluded corner of the Pacific Ocean that has been untouched by Pride Month.

