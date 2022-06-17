Meet Your Fact-Checkers: AP Report Includes Quote From Radio Host – Whose Been Dead Since 2020
June 17, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYLast Thursday, the Associated Press (AP), one of the most trusted names in news (as another Leftist propaganda outfit claims about itself), published a story about how some Cubans in Miami oppose a Democrat Party effort to buy up Spanish-language radio stations in South Florida. The article said that one Trump supporter insisted that this …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments