‘Very Catholic’ Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Recent Spate of Violent Attacks Against Pro-Lifers
June 17, 2022 | Tags: NewsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday refused to condemn the recent string of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers by pro-abortion zealots when a […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
‘Very Catholic’ Nancy Pelosi Refuses to Condemn Recent Spate of Violent Attacks Against Pro-Lifers
June 17, 2022 | Tags: NewsHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday refused to condemn the recent string of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers by pro-abortion zealots when a […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments