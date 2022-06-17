While Sleepy Joe Heads for Another Vacay, Donald Trump Spoke for Over an Hour and a Half

June 17, 2022

Joe Biden, clearly exhausted from having to give TWO 5-minute speeches in the same day, is headed for another round of rest and relaxation during his weekly vacation in Delaware. Meanwhile, Donald Trump spoke at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Nashville, Tennessee for nearly two hours.

I really miss having this guy in the Oval Office.

