American Military Officials Alarmed as Russia Launches Airstrikes Against US-Led Coalition
June 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Russia bombed a garrison used by U.S. troops to train Syrian fighters near Syria’s southern border with Jordan on Wednesday. The fighters belonging to the Maghawir al-Thawra militia are part […] The post American Military Officials Alarmed as Russia Launches Airstrikes Against US-Led Coalition appeared first on The Western Journal.
