Cackling Kamala: “There’s Nothing About [Abortion] That Will Require Anyone to Abandon Their Faith”

Nobody has accused Kamala Harris of being a great orator or having the ability to answer questions appropriately. She’s the queen of word salads and has demonstrated a certain appeal for those of low intelligence.

Recently, she did her best to sound intellectual again regarding abortion and faith. Reactions on social media were predictable with pro-lifers ranging from being outraged to confused while pro-abortionists cheered on her use of buzzwords. But it doesn’t take deep analysis to appreciate how nonsensical her words really are. Watch:

