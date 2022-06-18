Congress Unveils Movie Release Schedule For The Jan 6 Cinematic Universe
June 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
After months of anticipation, Congress has finally unveiled the release schedule for all the upcoming installments in the January 6th universe! With big-name directors and a host of new characters, the ever-expanding reach of January 6th Studios shows no signs of slowing down. Check out the new Phase 2 releases below!
The post Congress Unveils Movie Release Schedule For The Jan 6 Cinematic Universe appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments