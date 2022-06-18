Feeble Joe Biden Falls Off Bike in Delaware

June 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

While biking with his entourage of Secret Service agents and wife Jill on Saturday, Joe Biden fell off his bicycle in front of onlookers in Delaware. He got up, seemingly unhurt, but the elderly leader of the free world has to realize how feeble this made him look.

Then again, maybe he doesn’t realize much anymore.

Some initially reported he experienced a medical collapse of some sort, but it appeared his right foot got stuck in the pedal strap. Imagine if this happened to Donald Trump.

Other angles:

BREAKING: Another angle showing Joe Biden collapsing while riding his bike pic.twitter.com/gf2uKlnvZn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 18, 2022

This isn’t good.

