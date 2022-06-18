The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Man Checks News Each Morning To See Whether Coffee Going To Give Him Cancer Or Grant Him Immortality

June 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,

BUFFALO, NY—Local man Andrés Rodriguez checked today's news to see if his morning cup of coffee would be be causing imminent death or granting him immortality. 

The post Man Checks News Each Morning To See Whether Coffee Going To Give Him Cancer Or Grant Him Immortality appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x