Man Checks News Each Morning To See Whether Coffee Going To Give Him Cancer Or Grant Him Immortality
June 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
BUFFALO, NY—Local man Andrés Rodriguez checked today's news to see if his morning cup of coffee would be be causing imminent death or granting him immortality.
