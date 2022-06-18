Man Checks News Each Morning To See Whether Coffee Going To Give Him Cancer Or Grant Him Immortality

June 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BUFFALO, NY—Local man Andrés Rodriguez checked today's news to see if his morning cup of coffee would be be causing imminent death or granting him immortality.

