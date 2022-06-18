Reimagining The World Economic Forum

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

The folks at The World Economic Forum, led by Klaus Schwab, never tire of “reimagining” everything. From food chains, digital identity, healthcare, even reimagining capitalism itself, everything seems to be on the table. Our betters at Davos have taken it upon themselves to make every aspect of our lives fair game for being reimagined, reconstituted, recalibrated, reordered and reset. Always along top-down technocratic lines they dream up at their exclusive, invite-only confabs.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t remember asking nor empowering anybody else to reimagine my own life. I figure that’s my job. Shouldn’t we tell these guys not to worry about it – “We’ve got this” ?

They seem undaunted and proceed to reorganize the world anyway.

Maybe we should return the favour and reimagine The World Economic Forum and the self-appointed elites who populate its ranks…

Reimagining Klaus Schwab

Herr Schwab makes it hard not to imagine him as a SPECTRE-ish super villain straight out of a James Bond flick:

But that’s not re-imagining him. To re-imagine means to change, transform, turn something that is into something it isn’t because you prefer it that way.

So if we were to reimagine Klaus Schwab then perhaps we could start at the beginning, with Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab who was a military industrial contractor to the Nazi regime during world war 2.

According to investigative reporter Whitney Webb, the elder Schwab:

“led the Nazi-supported German branch of a Swiss engineering firm into the war as a prominent military contractor. “

That company, Escher-Wyss, used slave labour in Nazi efforts to develop an atom bomb. Years later, when Schwab sat on the board of directors, he approved an initiative to help the Apartheid era government of South Africa in their pursuit of an a-bomb.

In this era of open talk about reparations, perhaps reimagining Klaus Schwab could prescribe that the World Economic Forum pay reparations to descendants of Nazi-era slave labour (concentration camps) and for their part in reinforcing Apartheid in South Africa.

Finally, given that Schwab was a protege of Henry Kissinger, who is considered by some to be a war criminal in his machinations toward multiple countries around the world; perhaps reimagining Klaus Schwab should also include some manner of Truth and Reconciliation process toward the countries and populations to which Schwab’s intellectual mentor inflicted so much pain and suffering.

Reimagining Carbon Footprints of The Elite

That the climate crisis requires a massive reordering of all our lives seems to have been already decided. When see some of the various pronouncements coming out of the myriad climate conclaves, including Davos, you’ll see they’re pushing for:

If one were to reimagine the World Economic Forum in terms of showing leadership and resolve for this ostensibly unprecedented crisis, then the logical and noble move would be to eliminate the most carbon intensive forms of travel and conspicuous consumption first.

Private jets and super-yachts would have to go, immediately, and with no exceptions. Private jets could be melted down for scrap metal and reused, as per the UK Fires memo on Absolute Zero 2050. All super-yachts could be permanently moored in third-world nations and repurposed as low income housing.

As of 2016 there were an estimated 10,000 super-yachts (over 28 meters) in the world, with 150 more being built every year. If a single super-yacht could be upzoned to house 50 low income families, we could provide permanent shelter for 500,000 families globally. Everybody needs a home, nobody needs a super-yacht. By re-contextualizing yacht and private jet ownership we can ameliorate the housing shortage in a carbon-neutral manner.

All Davos meetings and super-summits could be held via remote video conference from this day forward, which would further reduce carbon footprints of holding such meetings.

Finally, any Davos or WEF attendee who endorses or promotes action plans emanating from these proceedings should be legally bound to bringing their own consumption patterns in conformance to the recommendations, even before any such recommendations become policy.

That would mean: getting rid of internal combustion vehicles, private jets, yachts, second, third, forth, fifth or sixth residences, and stop eating meat.

Reimagining CBDCs and Social Credit

Make no mistake Central Bank Digital Currencies will be the lubricant for which WEF inspired social credit programs are implemented.

WEF talking points always include politically correct buzzwords like “inclusion”, “diversity” and “empowerment”, so what better way to reimagine CBDCs than to pivot the entire conversation toward a global, neutral digital currency that already exists and has no barriers to entry for anybody in the world?

I am of course talking about Bitcoin, which exists now and already ticks all of the inclusion, diversity and empowerment boxes. Even better, it provides absolute inalienable rights to those who hold it, who could argue with that?

Reimagining Constitutionally Enshrined Human Rights

Speaking of human rights, the Davos crowd always pays them lip service in everything they do. The latest Schwab book “The Great Narrative” formally endorses the human rights as laid on in the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights:

one all-encompassing value framework has been ratified by the 193 Members States of the United Nations: the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.135 Its 30 articles detailing an individual’s “basic rights and fundamental freedoms” and affirming their universal character as “inherent, inalienable and applicable to all human beings form the bedrock of a universal value system. This book embraces humanistic values that unequivocally prioritize freedom, human dignity and a quest for the common good.”

So let’s look at what those universal human rights actually are. If we look at the UN declaration of Human Rights, particularly Articles 12:

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.

Article 13:

Everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of each state. Everyone has the right to leave any country, including his own, and to return to his country.

Article 17:

Everyone has the right to own property alone as well as in association with others. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property.

Article 18:

Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance.

Article 19:

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

Then in reimagining the WEF we could posit them enforcing these globally ratified rights on their own membership and exclude or banish heads of state from any country that violated these rights over the past few years of lockdowns: namely Canada, Australia, the United States, the UK, almost every Eurozone country and any other nation that locked down their population, forced vaccinations, deplatformed dissenters or espoused the redistribution of wealth (property) in any way.

Reimagining “The Great Reset Fourth Industrial Revolution Grand(iose) Narrative”

Reimagining other people’s lives is fun. Once you have everything all figured out for everybody else it can be hard to understand why anybody would resist it. We’ve clearly laid out an inclusive, restorative, empowering set of principles for the Party of Davos to live by, so why won’t they do it?

They won’t do what we reimagine for them, naturally, so how come it feels like there’s a certain expectation that we’ll subserviently comply whenever they want to “re-contextualize” our basic rights?

The reality is nobody has any moral authority to reimagine anybody’s life but their own. That’s actually the objective point of the entire UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Thinking that one big super-brain or council of wise-persons can figure out the best way for over 8 billion independent minds and bodies to live is beyond imagination, it is pure delusion.

The main downside is by believing it is so, they cause a lot of damage. This technocratic mindset is what writes the pages of history: a small cadre of self-appointed elites think they have it all figured out, and then whammo – inflation, wealth inequality, civil breakdown, economic ruin and tyranny. Trying to control the outcome for all effectively bakes-in the chaos.

There is really only one thing anybody can control, which is their own reaction to whatever happens to them. That’s it. But it takes an act humility to realize that. For the Davos crowd, humility is a liability.

Fortunately there is another narrative rising: the decentralized revolution narrative. It’s the freedom to act unilaterally regardless of what anybody else thinks, and doing so without violating anybody else’s rights to do the same. This gives rise to a noble alchemy, a positive feedback loop.

It is the basis from which free markets and capitalism itself are born. It’s what launched the Reformation, the Enlightenment, the Renaissance and the Industrial and Information revolutions.

We can set up an agreed upon set of rules of what all 8 billion of us can’t do to each other. We have those kinds of rules already, handed down throughout the generations. But we can’t decide what anybody else should do without inducing them through a mutually agreed upon exchange of value.

The World Economic Forum is a last gasp of industrial age, late stage globalism. They may exert undue influence now, but it may have already passed its zenith.

Reimagine Yourself

Given that the Davos crew won’t have themselves reimagined, especially by us plebes, what we can do is really the only thing practical within the confines of incarnate reality: we can reimagine ourselves.

In my previous post about protecting oneself from “Davos Man”, I quoted Neville Goddard, one of the preeminent thinkers from the Golden Age of New Thought. His books “Awakened Imagination” and “The Power of Awareness” provide the antidote against those who would cast your life in their own mind’s image (the Tarcher reprint edition has them both)

Here is the secret that those who would rule over others don’t want you to know: It’s that imagination is an actual super-power. One bestowed on all of us.

Imagination is the very gateway of reality. “Man,” said Blake, “is either the ark of God or a phantom of the earth and of the water.” “Naturally he is only a natural organ subject to Sense.” “The Eternal Body of Man is The Imagination: that is God himself, The Divine Body. Jesus: we are his Members.” I know of no greater and truer definition of the Imagination than that of Blake. By imagination we have the power to be anything we desire to be. Through imagination we disarm and transform the violence of the world. Our most intimate as well as our most casual relationships become imaginative as we awaken to “the mystery hid from the ages,” that Christ in us is our imagination. We then realize that only as we live by imagination can we truly be said to live at all

It’s curious that Schwab and company frequently use that word “re-imagine“. Once you understand the true power of imagination, as described by Goddard, that it encapsulates the underlying creative power of the universe, then the act of re-imagining another’s life is a type of predation. It is vampirism, both economic and spiritual. At scale it manifests as mass formation psychosis.

The Party at Davos (more like a coven, perhaps) would have you believe that power is theirs, they are literally Priests of the Temple in the church of Late Stage Globalism.

But the reality is that everybody has this superpower. If you use yours, you ordain your own destiny. If enough people take control of their own psychic and mental temple, the one within, then the rulers of the darkness of this world lose their power.

Without actively taking charge of your own thoughts and goals, your entire life will be something that just happens to you. When you are pursuing your own ideals and controlling your own thoughts you are expressing the universal life force in your own unique way. That doesn’t mean you are able to “command reality”, which is actually what the Davos crowd is attempting.

But what goals and aspirations you do attain will be in spite of what the Klaus Schwab’s, the Party of Davos and the World Economic Forum think you should do, instead of what they permit you to do.

If enough people do this: take the command of their own destinies, become as Sovereign Individuals, live in pursuit of their own goals and aspirations, then it won’t really matter what external groups from a waning era think.

