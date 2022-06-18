The Central Bank Digital Currency Sales Pitch Begins

As this site and other “fringe” news outlets have been saying for a while, this nation and the world are heading toward Central Bank Digital Currencies. The sales pitch for a digital U.S. dollar was launched today by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and it came with a very ominous warning.

The dollar is currently the world reserve currency, meaning the economic successes of most nations are tied to it. But that status has been in a rapid state of decline over the last year, coinciding suspiciously with the installation of Joe Biden into the Oval Office and the rise in rhetoric about The Great Reset. Both are tied together hand-in-hand; “Build Back Better” was first coined by the World Economic Forum, not the Biden campaign.

Now, Powell is making his first official pitch:

NEW – Powell: "Rapid changes are taking place in the global monetary system that may affect the international role of the dollar." A US central bank digital currency is being examined to "help the US dollar's international standing." pic.twitter.com/htP6r1brNz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 17, 2022

The U.S. dollar has never needed help in maintaining its status. The only reason it needs help today is because Democrats and their globalist elite puppet masters like Barack Obama and Klaus Schwab are forcing anti-American policies all over our economy.

Kelen McBreen at Infowars reported:

Speaking at the Federal Reserve Board’s “International Roles of the U.S. Dollar” research conference in Washington D.C., Powell began by describing the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency in the post-WWII era. After explaining the benefits of the dollar’s international role, Powell changed his tone and warned, “Looking forward, rapid changes are taking place in the global monetary system that may affect the international role of the dollar in the future.” He continued, saying, “Most major economies already have or are in the process of developing instant, 24/7 payments. Our own FedNow service will be coming online in 2023. And in light of the tremendous growth in crypto-assets and stablecoins, the Federal Reserve is examining whether a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) would improve on an already safe and efficient domestic payments system.“ Citing a Federal Reserve white paper on the subject, Powell claimed a U.S. CBDC “could also potentially help maintain the dollar’s international standing.”

Powell made the comparison to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Central Bank Digital Currencies are NOT like cryptocurrencies. The technology is similar, but the key difference is in control. One of the whole reasons for cryptocurrencies is to decentralize them. CBDCs, by their very nature, are centralized and under the control of those who will use them against us.

Stay frosty, folks. This is just the opening volley. Prepare to fight this with everything you can muster. Tell your friends and family. A U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency will destroy this nation’s sovereignty and usher into the globalist dream of Neo-Marxism.

