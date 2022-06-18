Tucker Carlson Hits Joe Biden on His Use of FBI as “Secret Police” to Bury Details of Showers With His Daughter

June 18, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Ashley Biden seems to be a broken woman and according to her diary, it’s her father who is to blame. In her diary, she claimed that Joe Biden showed with her in ways that are “probably inappropriate” and contributed to her sexual challenges later in life.

Her diary, which was found under a bed in a halfway house, goes into some details about the alleged abuse she suffered from her father. The person who found that diary is now being investigated by the FBI.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson talked about it on last night’s show:

Tucker on new Biden allegations: "If that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit." pic.twitter.com/QLHTThvcho — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2022

To drive the point home, Carlson brought on attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who represents Project Veritas. The investigative news organization has had several past and current employees investigated and even raided for having the diary, though they chose at the time not to report on it since they couldn’t verify its validity. Nevertheless, the FBI is being used as Joe Biden’s “secret police” to cover up wrongdoing.

Here’s the clip with Dhillon from Carlson’s show:

Tucker Carlson and Harmeet Dhillon, @pnjaban, suggest Joe Biden used the FBI “as his personal secret police” to go after Project Veritas journalists who were in possession of Ashley Biden’s diary. pic.twitter.com/LLU1npUUI2 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 18, 2022

According to The Daily Mail, this situation has been a nightmare for everyone involved other than the man who was installed in the Oval Office:

Aimee Harris is under investigation for selling Ashley Biden’s diary after the president’s daughter left it behind at a Palm Beach ‘halfway house’

Previous reports claimed the Bidens reported it stolen in an alleged burglary, but DailyMail.com has learned Harris is not being investigated for theft

‘It’s her selling of the property that could be considered a crime. And the fact Ashley is the president’s daughter kicks it to a different legal level,’ a well-placed source said

Harris, 39, moved into a Palm Beach home and found the diary under the mattress shortly after Ashley moved back to Philadelphia in 2020

She is said to have later passed the private journal around at a Republican fundraiser before selling it for $40,000 to right wing organization Project Veritas

The diary contained shocking and sensitive information, such as details about her chronic drug abuse, sex addiction, and being ‘hyper-sexualized’ in her youth

‘I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry

It has been blatantly clear that Joe Biden is a creep. He has been credibly accused of sexual assault. His daughter detailed possible molestation. How did he get 81 million votes when the #MeToo movement was still a thing? Answer: He didn’t.

The post Tucker Carlson Hits Joe Biden on His Use of FBI as “Secret Police” to Bury Details of Showers With His Daughter appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...