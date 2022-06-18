USA Today Deletes 23 Stories Due to ‘Fabricated’ Made-Up Sourcing

June 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The CIA-controlled Mockingbird Media has become Orwell’s Ministry of Truth, and the Memory Hole is real. Exhibit A is USA Today deleting 23 stories that the just made up out of whole cloth. We’re just wondering when the self-appointed, bought=and-paid-for fact checkers such as Newsguard, Lead Stories and others are going to label them untrustworthy. …



Read More...