Watch: Biden Bails On Bike

President Joe Biden took a spill while riding his bike near his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware vacation home on Saturday.

Secret Service agents immediately surrounded the 79-year-old Biden and helped him get upright.

Photos: AP

"I'm good," Biden told pool reporters, adding that he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals as he tried to chat with supporters.

Watch:

Aftermath:

Perhaps Biden was simply acting out a metaphor for the economy?

