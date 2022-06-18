The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video)

June 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video)

June 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video)

June 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video)

June 18, 2022   |   Tags: ,
“It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x