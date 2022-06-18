When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video) June 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children … “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …

Read More...

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video) June 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children … “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …

Read More...

When Cops Won’t Uphold The Law, This Is How Parents Deal With Perverted Drag Queens Grooming Children (Video) June 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children … “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.” -Jesus, Luke 17:2 The Bible is clear about what God says about how we should deal with children, and there is zero tolerance for leading children …

Read More...