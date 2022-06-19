'Democracy Is At Stake' - Hillary Bails On 2024 Election Bid, Backs Biden Against Trump

"I felt a great disturbance in the Farce, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened..."

We suspect that bastardized version of the infamous Star Wars line is how many Americans will feel having been told that former Secretary of State, and twice failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton says she will not run for president in 2024.

During a lengthy and far-reaching lovefest interview with The FT, former President Bill Clinton's wife was asked if she will run again in 2024, and gave her most unequivocal response to that questions yet:

"No, out of the question," Clinton replies. "First of all, I expect Biden to run. He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that."

It appears that the Biden's age (he'll be 81 at the next election), infirmity, and record low ratings are not a worry for her (despite a growing number of Democrat operatives starting to privately - and publicly - distance themselves from the incumbent).

Of course, her nemesis was not far from her thoughts as she responded:

"I think if [Trump] can he's going to run again," Clinton replies. "Follow the money with Trump — he's raised about $130mn sitting in his bank account that he used to travel around, to fund organising against elections... I don't know who will challenge him in the Republican primary."

And then she apparently dared to question the results of her election loss against Trump (again):

"Literally within hours of the polls closing in 2016, we had so much evidence pouring in about voters being turned away in Milwaukee and not being able to vote in Detroit." “These states were run by Republicans so there was no way to find out the truth about any of them. I also believe in peaceful succession and transition and all of that.”

And don't forget what the Russians did via social media:

"...all of the stuff that was convincing people that I was a murderer or a child trafficker"

She qas quick to remind the interviewer about how she 'won' the popular vote by nearly 3mm (and Biden won by almost 7mm), which she then pivoted to what that means for 2024?

"That tells you everything you need to know about Republican strategy for 2024. Even in his reptilian brain, Trump has to know that he lost this time. He refuses to accept it because it wasn’t supposed to happen."

Then came the ominous warning of how bad things would be if Trump was in charge or ever is allowed to run for office again (oh, and how sexist Vladimir Putin is too?)

"We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window," she says. "Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority."

Be afraid America, be very afraid.

"Ding, dong, the witch is dead..." though we are rather certain that this will not be the last we hear from the purple one.