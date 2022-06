Doctors Say Biden Recovering From Bike Crash Fine, Just Has A Few Scrapes And Alzheimer’s

June 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WILMINGTON, DE—Doctors report that President Biden is recovering well from his bike crash, showing only a few minor scrapes and advanced Alzheimer's.

The post Doctors Say Biden Recovering From Bike Crash Fine, Just Has A Few Scrapes And Alzheimer's appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...