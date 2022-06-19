Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They’re Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots
June 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
U.S.—For one brief day, America is putting on hold the constant messaging that fathers are useless jackwagons who should have no say in childrens' lives.
The post Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They're Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They’re Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots
June 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
U.S.—For one brief day, America is putting on hold the constant messaging that fathers are useless jackwagons who should have no say in childrens' lives.
The post Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They're Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They’re Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots
June 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
U.S.—For one brief day, America is putting on hold the constant messaging that fathers are useless jackwagons who should have no say in childrens' lives.
The post Nation Takes Short Break From Telling Fathers That They're Useless, Easily Replaceable Idiots appeared first on The Babylon Bee.