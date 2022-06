Nation’s Dads Participate In Ancient Ritual Of One Yearly Guilt-Free Nap

June 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WORLD—Today, patriarchs around the world participated in an ancient Father's Day ritual passed down through centuries: their one annual guilt-free afternoon nap.

