Seventh Largest US Importer Cuts Shipments in Half, Shipping Rates Crash

June 19, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Samsung’s planned shipments in July have been halved. We will see more manufacturers make similar announcements as the bullwhip crashes the upstream supply chain. Samsung Cuts Shipments In Half Samsung's planned shipments in July have been halved. We will see more manufacturers make similar announcements as the bullwhip crashes the upstream supply chain. https://t.co/Tsc82rQz8x — …


