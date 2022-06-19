Seventh Largest US Importer Cuts Shipments in Half, Shipping Rates Crash
June 19, 2022 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYSamsung’s planned shipments in July have been halved. We will see more manufacturers make similar announcements as the bullwhip crashes the upstream supply chain. Samsung Cuts Shipments In Half Samsung's planned shipments in July have been halved. We will see more manufacturers make similar announcements as the bullwhip crashes the upstream supply chain. https://t.co/Tsc82rQz8x — …
