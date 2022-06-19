While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa
June 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa
June 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa
June 19, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post While the Covid Virus Mostly Spared Children, Fauci Did Not — He Killed From 300,000 to 900,000 Children With His Lockdowns, Mostly in Africa appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments