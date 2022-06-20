The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden State Department Racial Equity Rep Says White Diplomats Like America Too Much

The Biden State Department this month named its first ever special representative for racial equity and justice. The newly minted envoy, Desirée Cormier Smith, once slammed white diplomats for being overly "protective" of the United States and lacking the "empathy" of their minority counterparts. The post Biden State Department Racial Equity Rep Says White Diplomats Like America Too Much appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


