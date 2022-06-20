China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier but There’s Something That Immediately Sets It Apart from Anything Else on the Seas

June 20, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Communist China has thrown down the gauntlet in the escalating battle for global military dominance. In the latest salvo, Beijing launched a next-generation aircraft carrier on Friday outside Shanghai as […] The post China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier but There's Something That Immediately Sets It Apart from Anything Else on the Seas appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...