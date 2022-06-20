The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier but There’s Something That Immediately Sets It Apart from Anything Else on the Seas

June 20, 2022   |   Tags:

Communist China has thrown down the gauntlet in the escalating battle for global military dominance. In the latest salvo, Beijing launched a next-generation aircraft carrier on Friday outside Shanghai as […] The post China Launches Third Aircraft Carrier but There's Something That Immediately Sets It Apart from Anything Else on the Seas appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x