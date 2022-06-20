International Swimming Federation’s New Trans Policy Rewarding Preteen Castration Is Nothing To Celebrate June 20, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST, Sports Limiting participation in women’s sports to men who took castration drugs when they were prepubescent boys is still a rejection of biology. Limiting participation in women’s sports to men who took castration drugs when they were prepubescent boys is still a rejection of biology.

Read More...

International Swimming Federation’s New Trans Policy Rewarding Preteen Castration Is Nothing To Celebrate June 20, 2022 | Tags: FEDERALIST, Sports Limiting participation in women’s sports to men who took castration drugs when they were prepubescent boys is still a rejection of biology. Limiting participation in women’s sports to men who took castration drugs when they were prepubescent boys is still a rejection of biology.

Read More...