Merriam-Webster Replaces Definition Of ‘Woman’ With Shrug Emoji

June 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—No longer able to keep up with the endlessly fluid definition of the word "woman," Merriam Webster has elected to replace the traditional definition of "adult female person" with a more open-ended "shrug" emoji.

The post Merriam-Webster Replaces Definition Of 'Woman' With Shrug Emoji appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



