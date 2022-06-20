The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

SATs Will Now Have Section Quizzing You On Your Teacher’s Sexuality

June 20, 2022   |   Tags: ,

U.S.—The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) has been updated to feature a section that quizzes test takers on their teacher's sexuality. The questions are part of a new Diversity category that complements the existing Reading, Writing & Language, and Math categories.

The post SATs Will Now Have Section Quizzing You On Your Teacher's Sexuality appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x