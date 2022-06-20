SATs Will Now Have Section Quizzing You On Your Teacher’s Sexuality

June 20, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) has been updated to feature a section that quizzes test takers on their teacher's sexuality. The questions are part of a new Diversity category that complements the existing Reading, Writing & Language, and Math categories.

The post SATs Will Now Have Section Quizzing You On Your Teacher's Sexuality appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...