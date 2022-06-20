Watch: Louisville Slugger Sucker-Punches Mayor

One moment, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer is hugging someone. In the next, he's on the receiving end of a vicious sucker punch that sends him straight to the ground.

That's the scene captured on surveillance video Saturday night, as Fischer mingled at "Fourth Street Live," an entertainment and retail complex in downtown Louisville.

In the video, the attacker casually strolls up to Fischer before unleashing a forceful punch on the unsuspecting third-term Democrat.

As is increasingly the case with urban violence, the perpetrator hasn't been identified and has thus far escaped any consequences. Video shows a man briefly confronted the attacker, but nobody made any effort to detain him—despite the fact that the mayor was accompanied by a protective detail.

"The mayor does utilize a security detail, and that detail was with him at Fourth Street Live. While it’s not appropriate to comment on specifics of that detail, it is always being evaluated and adjusted as needed," mayor spokeswoman Jessica Wethington told the Louisville Courier-Journal.

"We are living in strange times all across America right now...and I have the honor of being right in the middle of all of it," a straight-faced Fischer told WLKY on Sunday when asked about the incident.

Louisville police released this image of the mayor's assailant

The security detail's failure comes four months after Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg and his staffers came under gunfire at his campaign headquarters. No one was injured but a bullet grazed Greenberg's clothing. Police arrested Quintez Brown, a 21-year-old Black Lives Matter activist who once appeared on MSNBC to advocate...gun control.

Fischer was evaluated by paramedics without need for further treatment. "The mayor says he is glad he can still take a punch," his spokeswoman said. Earlier in the day, Fischer walked in an LGBTQ+ PRIDE parade.

Fischer is white, his assailant is black. The brazen assault has received little national media attention.

In 2020, Fischer said “for too many Louisvillians, racism is a fact of daily life," as he officially proclaimed racism a "public health crisis" in Louisville.

Mayor Fischer walking in the Kentuckiana Pride Parade on Saturday (Scott Utterback, Louisville Courier Journal)

